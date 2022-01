“S” is for St. Paul’s Parish. St. Paul’s Parish was one of the original ten parishes created in South Carolina by the Church Act of 1706. The parish included a mainland region between the South Edisto and Stono Rivers as well as the adjacent Sea Islands. However, as the population of the parish grew, the Sea Islands were separated from St. Paul’s in 1734 and became St. John’s Colleton Parish. The parish church was completed in November 1707 near the south branch of the Stono River but was relocated further inland in 1737. Rice and indigo production dominated the economy during the colonial period. After the Revolutionary War, Sea Island cotton replaced indigo as a staple crop.The parish system was abolished by the state constitution of 1865 and St. Paul’s Parish incorporated into Colleton District.

