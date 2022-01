The list of disconnecting childhood experiences is long. Adults spend much of their lifetime trying to repair the disconnection that started in childhood. If one understands our millions-year-old history as a species, the lifeways of mammals and other nurturing species, it’s easy to notice many violations these days of the standards that developed over the course of evolution for raising offspring. Evolution prepared us for nearly constant immersion in enjoyable social relations at every age. Technical-industrial culture is focused on wage work, money-making, and immersion in technologies. We did not evolve for this.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO