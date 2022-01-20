Boogie T in Morrison, CO – presale code

Slipknot have announced new 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour dates for North America. Beginning in March and extending into June, the grotesque rockers will perform at 40 large-scale venues with an impressive lineup of opening acts on select dates: In This Moment and Jinjer will open the first leg of the tour, followed by Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 opening the second leg of the tour. Check the full info for each concert on the event and ticket links below. Additionally, Slipknot will bring their heavy sound to European cities and a few festivals beginning in July.

