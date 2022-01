FOREST ACRES, S.C. — If you live in Forest Acres, expect to hear "loud bangs" over the next few evenings as the city tries to drive buzzards out of the area. "Buzzards are gathering around residents along Ponte Vedra Drive," city officials said in a Facebook post. "In an effort to divert them out of town, the city has permitted the use of a device that makes a loud bang sound."

FOREST ACRES, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO