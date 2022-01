While the first electric cars with true solid-state batteries won't be arriving before 2025 or be mass produced before 2030, according to the world's largest battery maker CATL, the first EV with a semi-solid state battery is now a reality. Well, its maker calls the 50 DongFeng E70 electric cars it just delivered for a taxi fleet the first with a solid-state battery, but from what we grasped the energy pack is actually the solid-liquid hybrid battery that the world's biggest lithium producer by market cap Ganfeng Lithium teased back in December. Unlike current EV batteries, it sports a solid electrolyte diaphragm which is the reason that its makers call it a solid-state battery, but in reality it still has liquid components so a semi-solid state rephrasing would be more fitting.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO