MediaTek holds an inaugural Wi-Fi 7 technology demo

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaTek has confirmed that it is working to support the roll-out of Wi-Fi 7 already. These products are projected to incorporate new and upgraded specs for improved speeds and bandwidths compared to Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. MediaTek aims to have its first examples of its new chipsets and components...

www.notebookcheck.net

