Wilkes men, King’s women prevail in basketball rivalry matchup

WILKES BARRE —The Wilkes men’s basketball pulled out to an early lead and knocked down 16 threes to earn an 88-70 win over rival King’s on Wednesday night.

Drake Marshall, a senior for the Colonels, had one of his best performances of the season. He fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with a season-high 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Marshall went 4-for-8 from behind the arc as the Colonels were 16-for-38 as a team, led by five threes from Sean Coller.

Trent Fisher scored 19 points and also finished with eight rebounds.

King’s managed to outscore Wilkes most of the first half before heading into the break down 39-34. Patrick Bennie, first year, led the Monarchs in points with 14 and three rebounds.

Teammate, Tyler Faux, scored 13 points and had four rebounds before leaving late in the first half after being fouled. He did not return to play.

The Monarchs (6-8, 2-4 MAC Freedom) trailed behind the Colonels (4-10, 2-5) after they attacked play after play in the beginning of the second half.

The Colonels would take the lead for the rest of the game at the beginning of the second quarter.

Lycoming 88, Misericordia 81

The Cougars led by 10 midway through the second half before the Warriors rallied for a win on the road.

Elijah Rosenthal led the Cougars with 16 points and Joe Baldachino added 14. Nick Prociak had 12 points and Nate Kreitzer added 10 points and eight assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 58, Wilkes 47

The King’s women’s defeated Wilkes on their home court, using a 23-9 edge in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Senior Samantha Rajza scored 20 points for the Monarchs. She sealed the lead for her team in the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her points in the final frame.

The Colonels had an impressive show out as they held the lead in all four quarters. Julia Marino topped the Colonels with 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Junior Emily Morano led King’s with seven assists and added 10 points. King’s found its groove after Morano forged their first lead in the game, 40-39.

She earned her second MAC Freedom athlete of the week award for her performance against Arcadia last Saturday.

Misericordia 72, Lycoming 51

Alyssa Bondi scored 25 points for the Cougars in a home win, using a big third quarter in which they outscored the Warriors 20-4 to secure the game.

Melina Santacroce added 12 points while Gianna Delfino grabbed 10 rebounds and Skylar Bianchi finished with eight points and eight rebounds.