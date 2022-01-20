H.S. Boys Basketball: Holy Redeemer starts quickly, routs Wyoming Area

Holy Redeemer guard Justice Shoats goes to the basket as Wyoming Area forward Dane Schutter defends Wednesday night. Fred Adams | For Times Leader 1-19-21

WILKES-BARRE — A divisional championship has eluded Holy Redeemer the past four seasons. Each time, the Royals had to settle for second place.

Now clearly the favorite in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball, the Royals are doing everything not to squander the opportunity.

Wednesday night was an example. Redeemer came out with hot shooting to extinguish any thoughts Wyoming Area had of an upset. The final result was a 78-34 victory.

Guard Justice Shoats led the way with 25 points, including a pair of first-half dunks. Center Matt Prociak had 18 points and fellow big man Jeff Kozerski grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Redeemer (3-0 Div. 2, 8-1 overall) shot 50% in the first quarter and used an 8-0 run to close out the period to take a 25-7 lead. The Royals then shot 67% in the second, pushing the lead to 51-17. They closed out the half with a 15-0 run to place the game into the 30-point mercy rule in the second half.

Exactly what Redeemer needed coming off its only loss, a 53-46 setback to Delone Catholic in a non-conference game on Saturday.

“We were looking forward to getting off to a quick start coming off that loss. We wanted to be a little sharper than we were down in Harrisburg the other day,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “I was happy how we started off. We made a couple perimeter shots, got some defensive stops. Early on, we were sharper and more engaged than the other day.”

Redeemer finished second to Wyoming Seminary for a divisional title the past four seasons. With Seminary picking up its first win Wednesday and every other divisional team sub-.500 overall, Redeemer has its best opportunity for a crown.

“I think that’s something after that loss in Harrisburg, it was something on the bus ride home that registered with the guys a little bit more,” Guido said. “We haven’t gotten one in four years. That’s something our team is focused on and trying to achieve.”

Wyoming Area (3-3 Div. 2, 6-7) didn’t help itself either. The Warriors shot 3-of-15 in the first quarter, were outrebounded and often had to settle for too many one-shot possessions.

Wyoming Area sophomore Dane Schutter entered the game third in the division in scoring with a 17.6 average. He was held to nine points, tying his season low. Guido credited Prociak, a senior with vast varsity experience, for keeping Schutter in check.

“Matt is playing really well and he’s a senior,” Guido said. “That was the number one thing on our scouting report — to guard Dane. Matt was on him on the perimeter, inside, outside. We knew we had to limit him as much as possible.”

Holy Redeemer 78, Wyoming Area 34

WYOMING AREA (34) — Anthony DeLucca 1 0-2 3, Lukas Burakiewicz 1 0-0 2, Matt Little 2 0-0 5, Caden Bonita 1 0-0 2, Brady Noone 1 0-0 3, Evan Melberger 3 0-0 6, Dane Schutter 4 0-0 9, Skyler Pierce 0 0-0 0, Nick Colavito 1 0-0 2, Trevor Kruszka 0 0-0 0, Mike Brown 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 0-4 34.

HOLY REDEEMER (78) — Zach Perta 3 0-0 8, Darryl Wright 2 0-0 5, Jayden Halstead 0 0-0 0, Jacob Hunter 2 0-0 6, Justice Shoats 10 5-5 25, Mark Atherton 1 0-0 2, Henry Rosen 1 0-0 2, Jeff Kozerski 2 0-2 4, Chris Papciak 1 2-4 4, Matt Prociak 7 2-2 18, Mason Bagusky 1 0-0 2, Nathan Coates 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 9-13 78.

Wyoming Area`7`10`11`6 — 34

Holy Redeemer`25`26`19`8 — 78

Three-point goals — WA 4 (DeLucca, Little, Noone, Schutter); HR 7 (Perta 2, Hunter 2, Prociak 2, Wright)