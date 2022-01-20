ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa drops low scoring matchup at Rutgers

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Piscataway, NJ) Iowa was held to just 19 2nd half points in a 48-46 setback on Wednesday against Rutgers.

Keegan Murray posted 13 points and 13 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery was the only other Hawkeye in double figures with his 11 point outing. McCaffery tied the game with a layup with :27 left. Ron Harper Jr. made two free-throws with two seconds left, giving Rutgers the win. Harper scored a game high 15 points. Iowa had no scoring off the bench and shot only 27.9% from the field.

The Hawks will take a 13-5 mark into Saturday’s home contest vs Penn State.

Western Iowa Today

