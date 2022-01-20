ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student regent applications open, aid Board of Regents’ decision-making

By Mary Ellis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent regent applications are open for the 2022-2023 school year and are due on Jan. 24. This volunteer position is an opportunity for students to work alongside the Baylor Board of Regents to further Baylor’s mission. Gracie Kelliher — Sierra Vista, Ariz., senior and student body president —...

