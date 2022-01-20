VDOT gets set for two potential winter storms

Severe gales and light snow could cause minor disruption in Scotland later this week, the Met Office has warned.The weather this month has been dominated by high pressure, resulting in generally mild temperatures and dry conditions.However, a colder front, which is set to hit the UK towards the middle of the week, will fleetingly change this picture.Temperatures will drop in northern parts of Britain, while north-east Scotland will be buffeted mid-week by “severe gales”, which may require a weather warning to be put in place, according to the Met Office.Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the national weather agency, said:...
