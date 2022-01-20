ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VDOT gets set for two potential winter storms

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are a couple of chances for wintry weather in the area this week, including a little bit of snow Thursday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says its crews are getting ready to respond,...

