The Philadelphia 76ers have had to play a different style in the 2021-22 season than in the previous years as they work through the absence of Ben Simmons. While the team’s offensive execution has left much to be desired at times, it has been able to lean on Joel Embiid on a regular basis. He delivered again in the 115-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was another terrific performance for the big fella in a season full of them.

