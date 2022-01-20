ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City-Pittsburgh Game Draws TV Season’s Largest Prime-Time Audience

As is customary, an NFL wild-card playoff game drew the largest audience to that point in the prime-time television season, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Wednesday. NBC’s coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday averaged 28.935 million viewers. The previous...

TVLine

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said On Sunday

Never one to hold his tongue, former NFL coach and current ESPN personality Rex Ryan took a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Bill Belichick on Sunday. During a segment on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Ryan spoke on the possibility of Tom Brady retiring after the season. “The reason the Bucs...
Tucker Carlson
Lester Holt
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Jim Nantz’s Postgame Admission

Many NFL fans are in agreement with CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz on Sunday evening – the league’s overtime format is not great. The Chiefs just beat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday night. A back-and-forth affair from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen featured just one of...
CinemaBlend

Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Bills are coming off a 47-17 win over the Patriots and will be looking for some revenge after last year’s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off a 42-21 win over the Steelers and will be looking for their third straight appearance in the AFC Championship.
NBC Sports

What time are NFL playoff games today? TV channels, schedule, live stream for Sunday’s Divisional round matchups

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and today’s lineup features back-to-back Divisional Round games that you won’t want to miss. The action begins on NBC and Peacock this afternoon as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 3:00 p.m.
Variety

CBS Raises Stakes in TV’s Broadband News Battle: Top Anchors Will Tackle New Streaming Shows

Edward R. Murrow and Fred W. Friendly were journalism visionaries whose moves at CBS in the 1950s continue to define that company’s news division. Yet even they might be surprised to see where some of their ideas are heading. CBS News is set to revive two landmark programs created under the auspices of one or both of those broadcasters, “Person to Person” and “CBS Reports,” but retooled for the streaming era. Norah O’Donnell will launch a new “Person to Person” series of one-on-one interviews with newsmakers and people of interest, while Gayle King is set to kick off a new series...
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears interviewed Omar Khan for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 11 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Omar Khan interviewed for the GM opening Monday, the team announced. Omar Khan Age: 44 Title: Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Experience Khan has been with the ...
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Golic News

Longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic was often at the Super Bowl for his show, Mike & Mike. Golic will be back in attendance this year. Golic told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that he will be working the sideline of this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Overhauls Streaming Service

CBS News is rebooting its streaming service, overhauling its entire programming slate in a bid to capture TV news viewership that is expected to shift online in the coming years. “In the old days digital was a separate little thing, well now it is the tip of the spear,” CBS News and stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Every anchor, every reporter says ‘I want in.’ You also have an audience that is in their low 40s. This is not taking a lot of persuasion, we are at the right moment and right time to bring...
The Independent

CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network.The CBS service is debuting a new evening newscast and prime-time lineup on Monday, from a newly-constructed Manhattan-based studio, part of what promises to be an aggressive year of building for news-based products.The hourlong evening newscast, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, will feature a rotating cast of anchors and originate from New York Washington and Los Angeles The streaming service will continue to air a rerun of Norah O'Donnell's “CBS Evening News” later in the evening.For two hours beginning...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Takes Home Friday’s Largest Audience

In what should not be too much of a surprise, Blue Bloods had an episode named for the Reagan family on Friday night. It scored big ratings. Yes, the CBS police drama had its most recent episode titled The Reagan Way. It featured a number of storylines involving different family members, but viewers loved it. Let’s take a look at what those numbers looked like with a little help from TV Line.
TVLine

CBS Issues Early Renewals to 3 Series, Including Freshman Hit Ghosts

Ghosts is in no danger of getting ghosted by CBS: The network has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season. CBS also handed out early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively. The trio join Young Sheldon, which was previously renewed for three additional seasons (through spring 2024). TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups. Season-to-date, Ghosts — which snagged a full-season order from CBS back in October — is averaging 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), marking the TV...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is never afraid to ruffle a few feathers with his opinions. And on Monday, “The Herd” had a message for those complaining about the NFL’s overtime rules, following Sunday’s night’s thrilling Chiefs-Bills game. “Stop whining about OT rules,”...
