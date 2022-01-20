Wichita man sentenced for murder of woman

John Pepper, 57, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Rita Golden, 72, who died in 2019. On Wednesday Pepper was sentenced to life, with the eligibility of parole after 25 years for the murder, and 195 months for aggravated sodomy. The sentences will run consecutively, meaning Pepper will serve just over 41 years before becoming eligible for parole.

According to court documents, Golden had allowed Pepper to stay in her yard, but he would occasionally enter the residence to eat or take a nap.

Golden's daughter discovered her mother's body on the floor covered in blood. When police searched the home, they found Pepper in a bedroom closet with blood on his hands.