Conway man, 81, missing since Wednesday found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say an endangered 81-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has now been found safe.
In a social media post , HCPD said Paul Joseph Duval who was previously last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway has now been located.
