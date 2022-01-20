Conway man, 81, missing since Wednesday found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say an endangered 81-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has now been found safe.

In a social media post , HCPD said Paul Joseph Duval who was previously last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway has now been located.

