Conway, SC

Conway man, 81, missing since Wednesday found safe

By Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say an endangered 81-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has now been found safe.

In a social media post , HCPD said Paul Joseph Duval who was previously last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway has now been located.

