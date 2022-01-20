ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Raiders Player Has Telling Admission On Jon Gruden

By Zach Koons
 5 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders overcame various trials and tribulations within the organization to make the NFL playoffs this season. The NFC West franchise won its last four regular season games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after a year filled with drama off the field to end the campaign on a...

T C
3d ago

Oh anonymous, taking a page out of CNN and msnbc play books. works well for them on propaganda but not so much for ratings.

Lou cortez
2d ago

Raiders only spiked for a few games after Grudens departure but, as a Raider fan they did not do well. They only got in the playoffs by luck. The lack of discipline and focus made them the same old Raiders especially at the last 8 games Carr played fair as he is but, we need a QB that can Lead! and get them to the next level or 2. Coaching that's another issue, working hard until the end of season is important especially when you are not discipline and plays are not polished.To many players that have common sense and maturity on and off the field tells a lot about what type of players are allowed to play in the NFL and Raiders seem to attract or pick the bad ones.

peppercorn
3d ago

the raiders do not look like a team that is going anywhere soon they're just a barely make it into the playoffs if they're lucky team.🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

2
