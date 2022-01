Miami added a second defensive lineman in the transfer portal on Monday when Antonio Moultrie gave his pledge to the Hurricanes. The former UAB Blazer, who officially visited Miami earlier this month, is a redshirt senior with one more year of eligibility. In 2020, Moultrie was named a second-team All-Conference USA selection and an honorable mention in 2021 after collecting 62 tackles with eight coming for a loss. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder also added two sacks and an interception. He was also considering South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, and Florida State.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO