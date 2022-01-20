SHS girls upset LB

The Salem High girls’ basketball team was weathered out of a game at Patrick Henry on Tuesday and the game has been rescheduled for tonight in Roanoke. Salem comes in at 9-5 after splitting two games last week.

The Spartans traveled to Daleville last Wednesday to take on a 10-1 Lord Botetourt team and the Salemites pulled off a 63-56 upset. The Cavs had a 32-26 lead at the half but Salem outscored LB by 15 points after intermission.

“We played our best complete game of the season, which we knew we would have to do to have a chance to win this game against a very good team,” said Salem coach Scott Jester. “We really did a good job of limiting turnovers and sharing the ball offensively. We tightened up defensively and got some key stops in the fourth quarter.”

Salem had four girls score in double figures, topped by Summer Bayne with 16. Kennedy Scales and My’la Green had 11 each and Madison Smith had 10 points.

“This was a tough loss for us,” said LB coach Renee Favaro. “We shot identical shooting percentages but unfortunately turned the ball over 10 more times than Salem, which led to them getting nine more shots than we did.”

On Friday the Spartans played host to Pulaski County and the girls never knew what hit them, trailing 34-6 after the first quarter and 54-16 by the half. Salem outscored the Cougars 34-16 in the second half but by that time they had dug themselves into a hole they couldn’t escape and lost 70-50.

“Pulaski came out and really jumped all over us from the start,” said Jester. “We did a good job of keeping our heads up and battling in the second half.”

Kennedy led the second half charge and finished with a season high 36 points. Brynn Bowen was next with five.

The Spartans were scheduled to play at Christiansburg on Wednesday of this week with PH coming here tonight. Next Tuesday, January 25, they’re home to Hidden Valley.