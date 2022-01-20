GHS girls are cold in overtime loss in Floyd

The Glenvar girls split two Three Rivers District basketball games last week and they’re scheduled to play two more tough ones this week, although the forecast of more inclement weather may end up having a say about that.

Glenvar defeated Alleghany at home and lost to Floyd County on the road last week. They beat Alleghany 43-29 in the first half of a doubleheader with the boys on Wednesday. It was just the third loss of the season for the Mountaineers.

“It was our best rebounding effort in a while,” said Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson. “We did a good job of boxing out. They didn’t get many second shots.”

Rhyan Harris led the Highlanders with 21 points and McKenzie Harris had 11.

On Friday Glenvar traveled to Floyd for what is always a tough game against the Buffalo Gals. The game went down to the wire before Floyd pulled out a 55-47 overtime win. The Highlanders were cold in this game, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they weren’t shooting well.

“Every time we go to Floyd they have the AC (air conditioning) turned on over our bench,” said Johnson. “This is the third time that’s happened, and our girls kept complaining they were cold. I’m thinking it was a little warmer over their bench.”

Glenvar got off to a tough start, trailing 26-15 at the half. However, they cut three points off the lead in the third quarter, then outscored Floyd 15-7 in fourth quarter to put the game into overtime. Floyd had to hit two foul shots near the end of regulation to tie the game.

“The (Destiny) Harman girl hit Rhyan in the stomach and she bent over, and they called a reach in foul,” said Johnson. “I complained about the call and he said she reached in, and the only reason was because she bent over from being hit in the stomach.”

Harman hit both free throws to tie the game and Harris missed a chance to win it at the buzzer. In overtime Floyd outscored Glenvar 14-6 as three of Glenvar’s best players fouled out.

“We were gassed,” said Johnson. “We only had one field goal in the overtime period.”

Four players scored all but two of Glenvar’s points as Rhyan Harris had 13, McKenzie Harris had a dozen and Savana Luper and Sophie McCulley had 10 each.

Now 7-8, the Highlanders were scheduled to play at Radford on Wednesday, weather permitting. On Friday they play a doubleheader with the girls at Carroll County. The Cavaliers are 12-1 and held James River to two points in a game last week, allowing no field goals for the entire game.

“They’re good,” said Johnson. “We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”