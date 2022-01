Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) vs Toronto Raptors (22-21) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors for the final game of a six game road trip. The Blazers are coming off of three wins in their last four games bringing their road record up to 5-15. The Raptors are returning from a five game road trip that saw them go 2-3 and finishing with a win against the Washington Wizards.

