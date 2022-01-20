ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Assam CM launches programs to curb wildlife poaching in state

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched programs to curb the poaching of animals in the state. The Chief Minister recalled that they had destroyed a stockpile...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In Kashmir, India batters press freedom — and journalists

For five years, Sajad Gul wrote about conflict wracking his homeland, a disputed Himalayan territory where a violent armed rebellion and India's brutal counterinsurgency have raged for over three decades.That changed on a snowy Wednesday night in January with a knock at his house. Gul was surrounded by Indian soldiers wielding automatic rifles who bundled him into a vehicle and sped away, plowing through the snow-laden track in Hajin, a quiet village about 20 miles from Srinagar the region’s main city, said his mother, Gulshana, who only uses one name.Journalists have long contended with various threats in Indian-controlled...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poaching#Assam#Wildlife#Pm Narendra Modi#Ani#Rhino
AFP

New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "My wedding will not be going ahead," she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events. "I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry." The emergence of nine cases of Omicron in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft they flew on, forced New Zealand to impose its "red setting" restrictions from midnight Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia for first time since gem theft soured ties

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha will this week make the first visit by a Thai leader to Saudi Arabia in more than 30 years following decades of diplomatic tension sparked by a jewel theft from a Saudi palace. Thai-born janitor Kriangkrai Techamong stole $20 million worth of precious gems in 1989 from the home of a Saudi prince, triggering a feud between the countries dubbed the "Blue Diamond Affair" that has yet to be resolved. Thai police later returned some of the jewels but Saudi officials claimed most were fakes, while the whereabouts of the most precious gem -- a rare 50-carat blue diamond -- remains unknown. The invitation to Prayut for a two-day visit beginning Tuesday was issued by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Thai government said in a statement.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan orders probe of Vietnamese intern abuse case

Japan's justice minister on Tuesday ordered the immigration agency to investigate violent workplace abuse allegedly suffered by a Vietnamese intern in a case that has heightened scrutiny of a state-sponsored training programme. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said he had instructed the immigration agency to "swiftly deal with" the case.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

New Transport Minister as Scottish Government makes changes

The First Minister of Scotland has announced two changes to her government, including the appointment of new Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.The appointment comes after Graeme Dey, who formerly held the post, announced his resignation for “health-related reasons” earlier on Monday.Ms Gilruth’s role will include overseeing a range of policy areas including the forthcoming transfer of Scotland’s railways into public hands, reducing carbon emissions from the country’s transport network and delivering new ferries for island communities.As a member of the Net Zero portfolio, the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes will also play a key role in ensuring Scotland meets its...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth

Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy