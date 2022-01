Cryptocurrencies have had a dismal start to the year, and continue to plunge as major economies around the world look to curb their growing popularity. Bitcoin has fallen over 7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $39,097 as of 3:00 am ET, according to CoinDesk. The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has plummeted over 15% since the beginning of the year. In November it was trading at a record high of $68,990.

