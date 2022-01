On his 1999 track aptly titled “Sneakers,” Raekwon proclaims that he is a “multi-thousand pair of sneak freak.” While we may have never gotten an exact tally of his collection, he has certainly solidified his status in the footwear world. The rap legend and his Wu-Tang Clan brethren’s largest contribution to the space may be bringing Clarks Wallabees into the lifestyle space throughout the ‘90s. And decades later, his love for sneakers hasn’t wavered. He can still be seen lacing up everything from Adidas EQTs to high-tops from Don C’s Just Don brand on his Instagram page. His biggest moments in the sneaker world in recent years have been his various collaborations with Diadora.

