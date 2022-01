A friend of mine who attended college in the days of carefree innocence, when the job market was good and when we were at peace, once told me that she tried to just make C’s. Grades that were too good meant fewer dates and, of course, below that mark would make short shrift of a fun college career. Goodness knows, this would mean an end to all the skiing and spring break beach trips — so she had to keep up those C’s.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO