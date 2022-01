When the Brooklyn Nets brought together their current “big three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the plan was for all three of them to sign extensions that will keep them in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. Durant got his, as did Irving, and then it was up to Harden to lock the trifecta into place. However, despite having the past year to contemplate the extension, Harden has still has not informed the Nets that he is sticking around.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO