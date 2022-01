After a brutal 4th quarter collapse against the Trail Blazers, the Celtics now sit at 23-24 on the season with a crucial stretch of winnable games ahead of the NBA trade deadline. At this point in the season, most teams fall into one of two categories: buyers or sellers. Boston is in this strange spot where they definitely shouldn’t be pushing all of their chips to the middle of the table in hopes of contending, but they also can’t sit pretty and hold off as the deadline passes. This is Brad Stevens’ first trade deadline as President of Basketball Operations, and he now has the tall order of adding complimentary players around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and emerging star Robert Williams.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO