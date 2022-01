What: Atlanta Hawks (20-25) at Charlotte Hornets (26-20) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets come into this one on a hot streak having won seven of their last eight games. The schedule has also done them some favors tonight. Charlotte played in New York on Wednesday, then had an easy home win on Friday against the Thunder. The Hawks, meanwhile, gutted out a tough home win against the Heat Friday night then had to come on the road to face another quality opponent. The Hornets should be rested. The Hawks, not so much. Thanks, NBA schedulers!

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO