-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp, who apparently had a birthday yesterday. -They immediately bring in our special guest this week and it’s WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. Jackie wants Shawn to give his thoughts on Brock rocking a cowboy hat. Shawn pulls out his cowboy hat and says he has to go with Cowboy Brock. He mentions the only thing scarier than an angry Brock is a Brock so comfortable that he is out there having fun. Shawn says that if he was ever as bad as Brock he would laugh in everyone’s face as well. Ha! He mentions this is huge for Lashley and discusses how he takes everything seriously. He feels this will be Brock’s toughest fight ever and jokes he can never be as bad as either of these dudes as it is a world he knows nothing about. He just wants to see and watch. No kidding! Again, HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS!

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO