Livestock Identification Market Revenue $2.3 Billion by 2026

 6 days ago

According to the new research report the "Livestock Identification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Swine), Technology, Device Lifecycle (Short Period, Long Period), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and...

agfax.com

Livestock: Latest Cattle on Feed Report Absorbed by Market – DTN

When looking at how the cattle contracts are trading throughout Jan. 24, traders may have gasped in shock about Friday’s Cattle on Feed (COF) report. In case you missed it, on Friday’s COF report the market was caught off guard by the 6% year-over-year jump in placements. Analysts anticipated that placement numbers would be anywhere from steady to 4.7% higher than a year ago, but 6% wasn’t on their radar.
IVF Services Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% And To Target $25.6 Billion By 2026

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.
Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027 | Aon plc, Aviva, AXA

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Commercial Auto Insurance Market By Distribution Channel (Brokers & Agents, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Coverage Type (Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage), and Vehicle Type (Light Goods Vehicle and Heavy Goods Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Global Agricultural Harvester Market To Be Driven By Cheaper Costs And Shorter Harvesting Times During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Agricultural Harvester Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global agricultural harvester market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, drive type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Mattress Market to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion between 2022- 2027 | Growth Rate: CAGR 6.20%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mattress Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027," finds that the global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular pad used for supporting the back of a reclining person. Generally placed on top of a bed base, it includes a fastened quilted cloth base comprising straw, cotton, foam rubber, or a framework of metal springs for enhanced support and comfort. It aids in minimizing factors, such as irritability, headaches and stress, that deteriorate the sleep quality of individuals.
Eyewear Market is Estimated to Garner $141.3 billion, Globally, by 2020

Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $141.3 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, accounting for 40.6% share of the overall eyewear market. In the same year, prescription glasses/spectacles held a lions share in the product type category. The women eyewear segment is anticipated to grow significantly, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Advanced Wound Care Market In U.S New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.97 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.
Saffron Powder Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2022

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Saffron Powder Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Saffron Powder market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Embedded Antenna Systems Market Valued $8.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%

According to the new research report the "Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Embedded Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 5 cents, March KC wheat is up 19 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 20 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 3 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 77.36 points and March crude oil is up $1.90 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.090 and February gold is up $9.70 per ounce. Corn has relinquished some of its morning gains, while hard wheat markets continue to keep solid gains. Funds have again stepped in to buy wheat, corn and bean oil, with midday estimates at close to 10,000 wheat, and 15,000 corn contracts. Weather in South America turns warm and dry again into February.
Wound Care Biologics Market is estimated to surpass US$ 2.3 Billion with CACR of 6.9% over the forecast period by 2028 | Smith & Nephew Plc., Organogenesis, Inc

Wound care biologics are advanced bioengineered products utilized for non-recuperating wounds of the lower limit. Demand for wound care biologic products is relied upon to increment altogether as early intercession of diabetic ulcer can forestall serious complexities like disease, hospitalization, and removal. The wound care biologics market is relied upon to acquire critical footing, as the monetarily accessible skin substitutes have clinical and test proof of adequacy in wound mending.
Livestock Monitoring System Market Research Archive in Forecast 2021-2031

The Livestock Monitoring System Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Livestock Monitoring System market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Dialysis Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $129.8 Billion by 2028, At CAGR Of 4.7%

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.
Laparoscopy Devices Market To See Record Break Revenue $18.90 Billion By 2027

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that assists in the diagnosis of various abdominal and pelvic disorders, such as cysts, adhesions, fibroids, and infection that occurs in the female pelvic organs. Laparoscopy is also known as keyhole surgery, and it is performed by creating a small incision. Laparoscopes are inserted through a small incision in the abdomen, which captures pictures of the abdominal organs. This procedure also assists in performing a biopsy of tissues and surgeries, such as cholecystectomy (laparoscopic gallbladder surgery), appendectomies (removal of appendix) and anti-reflux surgery, treatment for acid reflux, also known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
Financial Guarantee Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2022-2030 | Barclays, Bank of Montreal, Citibank

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Financial Guarantee Market by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Fujitsu, Scandit, Toshiba

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Retail Self-scanning Solutions market outlook.
Connected Agriculture Market To See Incredible Growth During 2022-2030

Connected agriculture backs different stake holders along the farming or agriculture value chain via mobile technology. This technology includes an array of equipment and sub-segments such as data, connectivity networks, voice and more. Emergence of connected agriculture has improved the access to financial solutions. Download Sample Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/796. Furthermore, access to...
Oilfield Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants Halliburton, Schlumberger, Varco

The Latest Released Oilfield Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Oilfield Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Oilfield Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Superior Energy Services, National Oilwell Varco, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Archer, Expro International, Technipfmc, GE Oil & Gas, Trican Well Service, Welltec, Basic Energy Services, Nabors Industries, Pioneer Energy Services, Altus, Scomi Energy Services BHD, Nordic Gulf, Condor Energy, The Engineering and Development Group, Gyrodata Incorporated, Oilserv, Almansoori Petroleum Services, Calfrac Well Services & Key Energy Services.
