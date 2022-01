The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and march on Saturday, January 15, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. The Parade starts on Dairy Road at Garden Drive (near Embree Park) in Garland. From...

GARLAND, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO