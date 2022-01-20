ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Global Hair Serum Market Expected to Reach $1,612.9 Million by 2026

texasguardian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Hair Serum Market by Nature, Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the hair serum market size was valued at $850.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,612.9 million by 2026, registering a...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Reach $56.9 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

North America French Fries Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

North America French Fries Market by Product, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America French Fries market size was valued at $7,758.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $ 9,948.3 million in 2026. The frozen segment was the most prominent segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hair Shampoo Market Size is Projected to Reach $44,378.8 Million by 2030, Business and Future Opportunity

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Hair Shampoo Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Hair Shampoo Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Natural Hair#Allied Market Research#Cagr
texasguardian.com

Japan Household Appliance Market Size is Expected to Reach $27,979.0 Million by 2025 | Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Japan Household Appliance Market, 2018-2025". In addition, the report on the Japan Household Appliance Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
ELECTRONICS
texasguardian.com

Global Agricultural Harvester Market To Be Driven By Cheaper Costs And Shorter Harvesting Times During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Agricultural Harvester Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global agricultural harvester market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, drive type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
AGRICULTURE
texasguardian.com

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market to Worth $1.04 Billion by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type, Component, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global upper limb prosthetics market size was valued at $687.73 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,044.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Intraoral Camera Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Dental Intraoral Camera Market by Type (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless Camera, and Others), Application (Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, and Others), and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Hair Care
texasguardian.com

Crowdsourcing Market Statistics: Major Factors that Can Increase the Global Demand Till 2030

Crowdsourcing Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Crowdsourcing Market by Platform Type (Open Service Platform and Managed Service Platform) and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Education & Academics, Non-Profit Organization, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Smart Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Smart Card Market By Type (Contact, Contactless, and Dual Interface) and End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027 | Aon plc, Aviva, AXA

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Commercial Auto Insurance Market By Distribution Channel (Brokers & Agents, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Coverage Type (Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage), and Vehicle Type (Light Goods Vehicle and Heavy Goods Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Share, Growth Projection 2021 to 2030: Trends Analysis, Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts Report

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market growth is driven by rising demand for cobalt in the automotive and tooling industry and rapid development of 3D printing. Based on application, the additive manufacturing and 3D printing segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

IVF Services Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% And To Target $25.6 Billion By 2026

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

Personal Training Software Market to See Booming Growth | Mindbody, Vagaro, DataTrak

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Training Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Training Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Synthetic Leather Market Current Status and Future Trends | Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer

The Latest Released Synthetic Leather market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Synthetic Leather market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Synthetic Leather market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafon Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship & Wangkang Group.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Smart Outdoor TV Market to See Booming Growth | Seura, Platinum, SkyVue, Cinios

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Eyewear Market is Estimated to Garner $141.3 billion, Globally, by 2020

Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $141.3 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, accounting for 40.6% share of the overall eyewear market. In the same year, prescription glasses/spectacles held a lions share in the product type category. The women eyewear segment is anticipated to grow significantly, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
texasguardian.com

Medical Apparel Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Medical Apparel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Medical Apparel Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Medical Apparel industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
APPAREL
texasguardian.com

Large Format Printer Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape | AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc., Durst Group AG

Large Format Printer Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11″ TO 24″, 24″ TO 36", 34″ TO 44″, 44″ TO 60″, 60″ TO 72″, and Above 72″), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy