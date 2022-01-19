ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Alabama expected to hire former Texas LB coach Coleman Hutzler

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8vZG_0dqUsMA800

Nick Saban is adding former Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler as Alabama’s new special teams coordinator.

The 2017 Broyles Award finalist stems from the Will Muschamp coaching tree.

Alabama will be the fourth stop in as many years for Hutzler. He spent fours seasons at South Carolina before taking the Texas linebackers coach job in 2020. Hutzler did not have enough time to make a huge impact in Austin. Steve Sarkisian chose not to keep Hutzler on staff after taking the Texas job in early 2021.

It did not take long for Hutzler to find a new gig. Lane Kiffin swooped in and hired Hutzler as the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season where the Rebels had a tremendous 10-3 season.

Hutzler will coach from the opposing sideline in DKR next season when Alabama takes on Texas in Week 2.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas WR Joshua Moore flips commitment to SMU

One former Texas wide receiver is on the move in the transfer portal again. After leaving the team in what only could be described as a not-so-clean break, which included a shouting match with Steve Sarkisian, Joshua Moore decided to take his talents to Texas Tech. There he would have been apart of the new era of Red Raider football under new head coach Joey McGuire.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Will Muschamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#On3sports#Ole Miss#Rebels#Dkr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame Football makes it official, welcomes in two new coaches

It was a fairly big day for Irish football, as they saw an old face officially return to South Bend while welcoming in a new one. For Harry Hiestand, he returns to Notre Dame after a two-year stint in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Even though Hiestand hasn’t been a coach for the past two years, that didn’t deter new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman from coaxing him to join his staff. He is still viewed as one of the best offensive line coaches at any level.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers Scouting Report: Purdue WR David Bell

David Bell, Purdue, #3, Junior, Indianapolis, IN, 6’2”, 205. Career: First Team All-Big Ten as a sophomore and junior. Finished career as a consensus First Team All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist. Garnered 232 receptions, 2,946 yards, and 21 touchdowns through the air over 29 games. Red Flags: None.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball ranked in fourth preseason poll

We are less than a month away from the beginning of the 2022 college baseball season and the LSU Tigers are among the top 10 teams in the country. New baseball head coach Jay Johnson is preparing to lead this team back to Omaha and the College World Series. Last season their dream was cut short by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional.
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy