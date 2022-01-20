ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41. Florida Gulf Coast extended...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#College Football#Ap#Stetson#Eagles#Fgcu
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill women win 9th straight game

Seton Hill remained one of the hottest teams in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball, rallying past Pitt-Johnstown, 65-58, for a ninth straight victory. Senior Katie Nolan played her best game of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while shooting 12 of 16 from the field. She had 21 points in the second half.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

No. 24 Illinois holds off No. 10 Michigan State, 56-55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 56-55 and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. The Illini (14-5, 7-2) led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a furious comeback in the final four minutes. Down by two, the Spartans had a chance to tie the game with less than a second left after Coleman Hawkins fouled Malik Hall as Hall drove to the basket. He missed the first free throw and made the second, then time expired. Marcus Bingham Jr. had 13 points to lead the Spartans, while Gabe Brown had 10 and Tyson Walker added 9.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Campbell wins 9th straight game

CAMPBELL — Coming off a big win over Chaney on Saturday, Campbell coach Nick Canterino was a little worried entering Tuesday’s league matchup against Garfield. After a slow first quarter that ended with a 1-point advantage for the Red Devils, Campbell exploded the rest of the way, taking down the G-Men 70-45 “You’re always worried after a big game with Chaney on Saturday,” Canterino said. “In high school basketball, anyone can beat anybody and just kind of coming down off that, we were just kind of nervous. We just wanted to pick up the tempo a little bit in that first quarter and we’re really happy with the way the pace was, but I thought we picked it up as the game went on.”
KTVZ

‘Old Man’ Love relishing reserve role with rising Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s old man, Kevin Love, is relishing his new role with the surprising Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star’s acceptance of being a part-time player has helped fuel the Cavs rise this season. He scored 20 points in a win over New York on Monday night, a victory that pushed Cleveland 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018. At 33, Love has found some peace after several turbulent, injury-filled seasons. He’s embracing a chance to lead one of the league’s best young teams. The Cavs have credited Love’s selfless move to the bench with helping bond them.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy