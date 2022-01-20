No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Someone will break through when a pair of sliding teams square off. The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 1-5 SEC) attempt to end a five-game losing streak against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7, 5-0 SEC), who have lost five straight, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Vanderbilt fell to South...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
Seton Hill remained one of the hottest teams in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball, rallying past Pitt-Johnstown, 65-58, for a ninth straight victory. Senior Katie Nolan played her best game of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while shooting 12 of 16 from the field. She had 21 points in the second half.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 56-55 and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. The Illini (14-5, 7-2) led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a furious comeback in the final four minutes. Down by two, the Spartans had a chance to tie the game with less than a second left after Coleman Hawkins fouled Malik Hall as Hall drove to the basket. He missed the first free throw and made the second, then time expired. Marcus Bingham Jr. had 13 points to lead the Spartans, while Gabe Brown had 10 and Tyson Walker added 9.
CAMPBELL — Coming off a big win over Chaney on Saturday, Campbell coach Nick Canterino was a little worried entering Tuesday’s league matchup against Garfield. After a slow first quarter that ended with a 1-point advantage for the Red Devils, Campbell exploded the rest of the way, taking down the G-Men 70-45 “You’re always worried after a big game with Chaney on Saturday,” Canterino said. “In high school basketball, anyone can beat anybody and just kind of coming down off that, we were just kind of nervous. We just wanted to pick up the tempo a little bit in that first quarter and we’re really happy with the way the pace was, but I thought we picked it up as the game went on.”
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s old man, Kevin Love, is relishing his new role with the surprising Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star’s acceptance of being a part-time player has helped fuel the Cavs rise this season. He scored 20 points in a win over New York on Monday night, a victory that pushed Cleveland 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018. At 33, Love has found some peace after several turbulent, injury-filled seasons. He’s embracing a chance to lead one of the league’s best young teams. The Cavs have credited Love’s selfless move to the bench with helping bond them.
