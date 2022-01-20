ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Man United ride luck to seal important win at Brentford

By Martyn Herman
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MReB_0dqUqq8A00

LONDON (Reuters) -Manchester United rode their luck before burying luckless Brentford with a second-half goal blitz to claim a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday and boost their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A United win did not look likely as Brentford dominated the first half but the visitors were clinical after the break with goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford securing a flattering victory.

Brentford should have been comfortably ahead by halftime but spurned numerous chances with Mathias Jensen twice denied by the outstretched leg of United keeper David De Gea.

Several other opportunities went begging and they were made to pay for their profligacy when Elanga nodded United in front in the 55th minute and Greenwood tapped in after a counter-attack before substitute Rashford rifled in his side’s third in the 77th minute to deflate Brentford.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back from close range with five minutes remaining but it was scant consolation for the hosts who slumped to a third successive defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United’s starting line-up after recovering from injury but was subdued and reacted angrily after being substituted in the second half.

United remained in seventh spot but moved level on 35 points with sixth-placed Arsenal and are only two behind West Ham United who occupy fourth.

“First half was not good in all aspects of the game,” United manager Ralf Rangnick said. “In the second half we were more urgent, attacking higher up the pitch and taking the right decisions in the counter attack and we scored, which is the big difference.”

Home manager Thomas Frank, whose side are 14th and 10 points above the bottom three, was baffled at the outcome.

“We destroyed them in the first half, they didn’t have a sniff, three huge chances and there could only have been one winner of this game,” he said.

“They are unbelievably lucky. Our intensity killed them.”

CHILLY NIGHT

There was a buzz of anticipation around Brentford’s impressive Community Stadium with the west London club hosting United for the first time 1947 -- the crowd warming up a chilly night with a rendition of their “Hey Jude” anthem.

Frank’s side have acquitted themselves well against the big boys in their first Premier League campaign, beating Arsenal on a memorable opening night, holding Liverpool and unluckily losing to Chelsea.

They battered a sloppy United in the first half too.

Jensen, one of five Danes in the Brentford starting line-up, twice had the goal at his mercy but his weak side-footed efforts were saved by De Gea.

Ronaldo was a virtual spectator and the closest United came before the break was a swerving effort by Diogo Dalot that flew wide of the post.

United started the second half with more urgency and a Ronaldo header from Fernandes’s cross glanced the crossbar.

Brentford went straight back on the counter-attack and Jensen was played in by Toney but again failed to beat De Gea.

United struck when Fred’s lofted ball found Elanga whose first touch flicked the ball up for him to head past Bees keeper Jonas Lossl who was handed a first Premier League start.

Rangnick’s side doubled their lead when Ronaldo chested the ball off to Fernandes who unselfishly squared to give Greenwood the easiest of tap-ins.

Rashford’s superb finish sealed the points before Toney at least gave the home fans something to cheer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Back-to-back wins very important

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is pleased to enter the international break with back-to-back wins. Victory at Brentford was followed by the win against West Ham on Saturday. Rangnick said, "It is very important. We have high ambitions in the club. We play a week on Friday against Middlesbrough and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Rashford snatches winner

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to fourth spot. Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match. The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23.Until Rashford’s goal finished off an attack started by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Anthony Martial there had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
David De Gea
Person
Mathias Jensen
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

In-form Manchester United keep heat on WSL leaders Arsenal with Spurs scalp

Manchester United kept up the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton.Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea hopes dramatic win over West Ham can kickstart Man Utd’s season

David De Gea hopes Manchester United’s “unbelievable” stoppage-time winner against top-four rivals West Ham will be the moment that kickstarts their campaign.Long since out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Champions League remain the Red Devils’ only route to silverware having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Saturday’s opponents.That win in September was West Ham’s first at Old Trafford since 2007 and David Moyes was unable to mastermind another memorable triumph at his former club on Saturday afternoon.Ralf Rangnick’s side looked comfortable for the most part but it took a last-gasp strike from substitute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Premier League#United Keeper#Arsenal
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolSo far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy