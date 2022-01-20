No. 15 Texas beats seventh-ranked Iowa State 66-48

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.

No. 14 OKLAHOMA 88, WEST VIRGINIA 76

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to a win over West Virginia.

The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.

Robertson finished with five 3-pointers, making her the 11th player in NCAA history with 400 3s. She has 78 3s this season and is shooting just under 50% from distance, both nation-leading numbers.

Skylar Vann scored 15 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12 Conference), which won its eight straight road game and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Esmery Martinez scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double to lead West Virginia (8-7, 1-4).

No. 15 BAYLOR 67, OKLAHOMA STATE 49

Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and Baylor defeated Oklahoma State.

Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.

Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).

Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.

No. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 78, STETSON 41

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

