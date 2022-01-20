ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 15 Texas beats seventh-ranked Iowa State 66-48

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.

No. 14 OKLAHOMA 88, WEST VIRGINIA 76

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to a win over West Virginia.

The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.

Robertson finished with five 3-pointers, making her the 11th player in NCAA history with 400 3s. She has 78 3s this season and is shooting just under 50% from distance, both nation-leading numbers.

Skylar Vann scored 15 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12 Conference), which won its eight straight road game and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Esmery Martinez scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double to lead West Virginia (8-7, 1-4).

No. 15 BAYLOR 67, OKLAHOMA STATE 49

Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and Baylor defeated Oklahoma State.

Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.

Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).

Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.

No. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 78, STETSON 41

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds QB from Oklahoma to its 2022 recruiting class

Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier have been busy on the recruiting trails the past several days, adding some key pieces to their 2022 recruiting class. On Monday evening, the Gators added a 3-star quarterback from Oklahoma to the incoming class. As you can see below, Max Brown, who decommitted...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Aubrey, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ames, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Iowa Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lewis
Person
Taylor Robertson
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Houston Chronicle

TCU makes history with ranked road victory over No. 15 Iowa State

TCU basketball made history on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs had the best road victory in program history, knocking off No. 15 Iowa State, 59-44, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. It’s just the third road victory over a ranked team in TCU’s history, and the highest ranked upset yet. The...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#College Football#Ap#Cyclones#Sooners#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy