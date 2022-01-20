ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Congressional House Hearing Held To Discuss COVID’s Impact On Arts Industry

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmmU3_0dqUqlxl00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic appeal Wednesday to help the arts and culture industries across the country as the pandemic continues to impact millions of artists.

Some people from the Tri-State Area testified before a congressional committee.

From ballet to Broadway , COVID closed the curtains on almost every stage.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, Carson Elrod is one of the country’s 5.2 million creative workers still struggling to find work.

“As part of our bi-weekly COVID protocols, I and three other people in the cast and crew tested positive, and the theater had to shut the show, so we closed and I become unemployed overnight,” he said.

The New York-based actor co-founded Arts Workers United, advocating for an industry that lost $150 billion in sales in just the first few months of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the organization testified at a Congressional House hearing, the first in history to draw attention to the creative economy as a whole and its impact on communities.

“Within a month, we laid off 500. That 500 led to 5,000 in our town and 20,000 across the region,” said Nataki Garret, with Oregon Shakespeare Theatre.

During the virtual hearing, speakers implored small business committee members to extend unemployment for creative workers, create a Secretary of Arts and Culture and support universal arts education in schools.

Representatives carefully listened.

“The wounds of the pandemic inflicted on the arts economy are deep and painful and potentially long-lasting,” Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, said.

Arts workers argue that investing in their industry lifts up much more than just the economy.

“On the other side of the plague was the Renaissance. On the other side of the 1918 flu was the Roaring ’20s. So Congress really has an opportunity here,” Elrod said.

An opportunity to invest in a sector workers hope will lead the country to another era of rebirth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Legislators hear from arts industry on recovery needs

Representatives of the arts and culture industry, a sector vital to Nashville’s prosperity, are still seeking aid to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, representatives of advocacy group Be An #ArtsHero appeared before members of the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee in support of a wide swath of legislation aimed at aiding those still trying to rebound.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Performing Arts Reps Warn House Hearing Not To Let “Creative Infrastructure Of Our Economy Vanish” As Covid Continues But Aid Doesn’t

Advocates for the creative economy — from the head of a performing arts center to a venue owner, an actor and an Actors’ Equity exec — lobbied Congress today to shore up the industry before it’s too late amid an ongoing Covid-19 crisis. “We cannot let the creative infrastructure of our economy vanish,” said Carson Elrod, an actor and co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United, at a hearing before the House Small Business Committee. He walked through his theatrical career since March, 2020, a cycle of starts and cancellations (most recently The Alchemist off-Broadway at New World Stages) in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFYR-TV

Minot-area healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 impact on public services

MINOT, N.D. - Minot and the surrounding area could see public services affected by the latest outbreak of coronavirus according to a report the First District Health Unit gave Tuesday to city leaders. It said Ward County had fifteen long-term care staff sick with COVID, and the Minot Police Department...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Arts director to join presentation on Washington COVID Cultural Impact Study

SEATTLE, Wash. — The ArtsFund organization plans to unveil a study on the pandemic’s impact on Washington’s art and cultural institutions. ArtsFund says many of these institutions had to permanently close after the first wave in 2020, and many are still struggling. They plan to showcase the depth of the challenges the pandemic created for Washington’s art and culture sector....
SPOKANE, WA
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Phillips
CBS New York

New York State Supreme Court Strikes Down Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that Omicron variant infections in the U.S. could peak by mid-February. As cases retreat in the Northeast, the New York State Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s statewide mask mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional and in violation of state law. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman applauded the decision. “Tomorrow morning, our school kids are going to be able to go to school and not have to wear masks, and that these mandates are no longer in effect, with respect to all of the mandates that the Supreme...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Military Support Arrives For Coney Island Hospital Staff: ‘There’s Burnout… We Need Emotional Help’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two New York City hospitals are getting some much-needed support. Military medical teams arrived Monday at Coney Island Hospital to give the staff a break. “I think, especially for the past two years, there’s burnout,” Ashley David told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. David, a nurse, was visiting her own father in the hospital. She said working nonstop throughout the pandemic has been exhausting. “We need mental help, we need emotional help,” she said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Economy#Covid#Arts Workers United#Renaissance
Foster's Daily Democrat

Duffy needs to face facts: Portsmouth is going through bitter divorce with Redgate/Kane: Letters

Jan. 21 — To the Editor: The Portsmouth Herald repeatedly refers to the Redgate Kane group as the city’s estranged development partner. Does Gerry Duffy fail to grasp that this is an accurate description? He may object to the “Beckstead 5” having acted as a lame duck voting bloc, but the fact is that what they did changed nothing. We are in the midst of a bitter divorce. ...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS New York

Standoff In Nassau Between County Executive Blakeman And Gov. Hochul Over Masks In Schools Continues

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases in our region begin to plateau and decline, controversy is rising on Long Island, where demonstrators who want no mask or vaccine mandates have been rallying for choice. The vaxmobile is on site at colleges and universities. As the spring semester begins, vaccines and boosters are now mandatory. “Everyone is trying to get back to normal, but it’s also really important that we are all safe. COVID is easily spread. I know a lot of people who have died,” Molloy College student Georgia Bevolas told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CBS New York

‘Momnibus’ Bill In Congress Would Provide Millions To Address US Maternal Mortality Rate, Racial Disparity

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. is the only developed country in the world where the maternal mortality rate is rising, with a clear racial disparity. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, there’s now an effort in Congress to address this issue. It’s a joyous time for soon-to-be moms. Prenatal visits and after care are in place at the Roosevelt Family Health Center. But that’s not the case for a shocking number of American women, with the highest rate of maternal deaths in the developed world — 700 each year. If you’re Black, you’re nearly three times more likely to die — 44 deaths...
ROOSEVELT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Paterson Students Return For In-Person Learning For 1st Time In 2022

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students in Paterson, New Jersey returned to school Monday. It was their first day of in-person learning since before the holiday break. The district went remote due to COVID-19 concerns, then extended virtual learning for an extra week. Now it’s back to class as coronavirus cases continue to drop. All students and staff are required to be tested to keep everyone safe. Paterson is New Jersey’s third largest school district, where Superintendent Eileen Shafer has been with the district for more than 30 years. She will join CBS News New York later Monday afternoon to discuss the return. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

New York Seeing Progress In Fight Against Omicron Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of hope in New York’s fight against the Omicron variant surge. Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID cases are on the decline, with less than 8% of tests positive Saturday. The state reported just over 19,000 new cases — down more than 50% compared to the previous seven days. Hospitalizations are also down 25%. “You’re seeing cases come down very rapidly in the East Coast, the states that were the early outbreak states — Florida, the mid-Atlantic, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. “This virus is spreading to the Midwest. You’re seeing cases pick up in states like Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Idaho. So it’s not done yet.” New Jersey and Connecticut are also seeing a drop in positivity rates. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy