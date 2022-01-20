Kyle's Law: Tennessee self-defense bill presented in Rittenhouse’s honor

state Rep. Bruce Griffey presented a self-defense bill, named Kyle’s Law, in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday.

The Republican lawmaker presented the legislation that would require the state of Tennessee to reimburse costs to defendants who were found not guilty of homicide charges due to having acted in self-defense. The legislation states that the payment amount would be decided by the court but could be denied if there was criminal activity involved.

“If someone in Tennessee is placed in the same situation as Kyle Rittenhouse in the future, he/she can at least be financially compensated,” Griffey told WZTV. “My bill will help deter what happened to Kyle Rittenhouse from happening to someone in Tennessee and will help protect the right of Tennesseans to self-defense."

Griffey also presented a proclamation to honor Rittenhouse as “a hero who selflessly defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness” and “a symbol of things that the Left is trying to destroy — our Constitution and our Second Amendment gun rights” who “provides a light of hope that we can fight back against the enemies of our Constitution and win.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse had to defend himself not only against a first-degree murder charge over the course of a year-plus politically motivated prosecution and a two-week jury trial but also against widespread defamation and false branding by corrupt media outlets, simply for exercising his American God-given right to self-defense,” Griffey told WZTV.

On Nov. 19, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five charges, including intentional homicide, in relation to the fatal shooting of two men and the injuring of a third during the unrest on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which the teenager says he fired a rifle as rioters chased him.

Rittenhouse testified during his trial that he acted in self-defense.