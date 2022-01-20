ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

No. 2 Auburn cruises past Georgia to stay undefeated in SEC

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 15 points and six blocked shots to lead a half-dozen scorers in double figures for No. 2 Auburn in an 83-60 rout of Georgia on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) built a 25-point lead by halftime and coasted to their 14th consecutive win, tied with Davidson for the nation’s longest current streak. It’s their best SEC start in 63 years.

Jaylin Williams scored 13 points, while Georgia transfer KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith all finished with 12. Allen Flanigan added 10 for the Tigers, who are the only SEC team without a league loss. Green had 11 assists and four steals against the Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5), the only SEC team without a league win.

Christian Wright led Georgia with 16 points, going 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Noah Baummann and Braelen Bridges scored 11 apiece. The Bulldogs were without leading scorer Kario Oquendo for undisclosed reasons.

Georgia’s Aaron Cook, a so-called super senior, became just the 18th Division I player to play in 150 games and scored nine.

MARQUETTE 57, NO. 11 VILLANOVA 54

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette over Villanova and snap the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak.

Marquette (13-7, 5-3 Big East) briefly fumbled the ball, but Lewis recovered to nail the biggest shot of the season and send the Golden Eagles to their fifth straight win. The Golden Eagles stormed the court and mobbed each other in wild celebration after Collin Gillespie’s last-second heave was well off the mark for the Wildcats.

Marquette simply never let this one get away from them, withstanding every big basket or defensive stop by Villanova (13-5, 6-2) that normally rattles the opposition.

Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018.

Lewis hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Marquette. Greg Elliott made four 3s and scored 14 points.

Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points, and Justin Moore had 13.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 64, TEXAS A&M 58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M.

The victory extended Kentucky’s winning streak to four games and snapped an eight-game winning streak for Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1 SEC).

The Aggies were dominant early and led by as many as 13 in front of a record crowd of 14,036, but Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) chipped away at the lead before going on top midway through the second half and holding on for the win.

The win was No. 799 for coach John Calipari.

Henry Coleman led A&M with 17 points and was the only Aggie who scored in double figures.

ALABAMA 70, NO. 13 LSU 67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis made two free throws with 5 seconds left, and Alabama survived a late comeback bid by LSU to snap a three-game skid.

LSU trailed by eight with 1:08 remaining. Tari Eason, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, dunked to draw the Tigers closer. Brandon Murray hit two free throws, and after four missed foul shots by Alabama, Murray made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to cut the Crimson Tide’s advantage to 68-67.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) with 26 points, a return to form after averaging 14.6 points in Alabama’s first five SEC games. He also had four rebounds and four steals.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 points for Alabama, and Ellis finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Murray scored 19 points for LSU (15-3, 3-3), which dropped its second straight.

NO. 20 XAVIER 68, DEPAUL 67

CHICAGO (AP) — Jack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and Xavier rallied past DePaul.

Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by as many as 12. Paul Scruggs finished with eight points and seven assists.

David Jones scored 26 points for DePaul (10-7, 1-6), and Brandon Johnson had 13. Yor Anei grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Blue Demons played without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was held out after he aggravated a groin injury during Thursday’s 96-92 victory over Seton Hall. The senior guard is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

