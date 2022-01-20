ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry returns to help Louisville top Boston College 67-54

 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sidney Curry returned from injury to score 13 points, Noah Locke and Jae’Lyn Withers each added 10 points and Louisville beat Boston College 67-54 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

The Atlantic Coast Conference game started 75 minutes late as workers repaired a leak in the north end of Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center arena. Both teams then started cold from the field after the delayed tipoff, combining to make just 7 of their first 23 and 4 and 4 of 12 from the foul line.

Louisville (11-7, 5-3) eventually warmed up to lead 30-28 at the break thanks to Withers, a former starter who came off the bench to make his first three attempts and finish 4 of 6 from the field with eight rebounds.

Curry, who missed Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, and Locke took it from there soon after halftime. They made consecutive three-point plays for a 44-37 lead and Louisville finally reached double digits on Withers’ jumper with 4:45 remaining.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 22 points for the Eagles (7-9, 2-4), who were coming off an historic comeback win at Clemson. BC stayed within single digits much of the game but shot just 29% and couldn’t get closer than eight after the break. The Eagles edged Louisville 43-42 on the boards.

Louisville went on to finish 46% from the field as it bounced back from a 33% showing at at Pitt. Curry made all six attempts from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Locke was just 3-of-10 shooting, but were 3s and helped the Cardinals beat the Eagles for the second consecutive season.

Boston College hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, while Louisville hosts Notre Dame.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

