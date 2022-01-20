ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Lewis’ late 3 sends Marquette past No. 11 Villanova 57-54

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra8K1_0dqUq9hW00
1 of 8

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Lewis wanted the ball with the game on the line and got it — and briefly lost his grip. Like all the times Marquette nearly let the game slip away, Lewis recovered. And this time, he let it fly.

Over a fallen defender, Lewis buried a 3 that sent the Golden Eagles into a frenzy and led to one of the rarest of sights — a Villanova loss on its home court.

“I tell the guys all the time, we’re not guys who are going to come out and play pretty,” Lewis said after Marquette’s 57-54 win over No. 11 Villanova on Wednesday night.

His shot looked beautiful to the Golden Eagles.

Lewis’ fifth 3 of the game came with 11.5 seconds left to snap the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak.

Marquette won for the first time ever at the Pavilion and earned a breakthrough victory in coach Shaka Smart’s first season.

“Our guys deserve a lot of credit just for coming in here, hanging in there and giving us a chance to win,” he said.

Marquette (13-6, 5-3 Big East) briefly fumbled the ball, but Lewis recovered to nail the biggest shot of the season and send the Golden Eagles to their fifth straight win. The Golden Eagles stormed the court and mobbed each other in wild celebration after Villanova’s last-second heave was well off the mark.

Marquette simply never let this one get away from them, withstanding every big basket or defensive stop by Villanova (13-5, 6-2) that normally rattles the opposition.

“They hit a lot of timely 3s,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “The last one being the most timely.”

Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018.

Lewis hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Marquette. Greg Elliott made four 3s and scored 14 points. Marquette hit 13 3s to Villanova’s six.

Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points, and Justin Moore had 13.

Elliott made a 3 with 3:40 left that pulled the Golden Eagles within one, and Lewis went inside for a bucket that tied it at 54 with 1:07 left — the buckets that pushed them to the brink of their biggest win of the season.

The Golden Eagles had already won four straight Big East games for the first time since 2018-19 and came out from the jump poised for five. Marquette never shrunk from the challenge of playing at the Pavilion and never wilted.

Consider one nice stretch: Gillespie tied the game on a 3, Marquette airballed the next possession and Caleb Daniels worked inside for a tough basket and a 27-25 Wildcats lead. With the packed crowd getting louder, Lewis settled down the Golden Eagles with a 3 and Darryl Morsell scored with 3 seconds left to send them into halftime with a 30-29 lead.

It was just a sign of the bigger buckets — and one upset — ahead.

“I really give them credit in that they’re playing for each other,” Smart said. “I told them that’s the only way to come in here and win. You’re not beating Villanova as a bunch of individuals. You’ve got to play for each other.”

HART STOPPER

Josh Hart, the 2017 Big East player of the year and current New Orleans Pelicans guard, had his jersey retired at halftime. Hart was a two-time MVP of the Big East Tournament and the leading scorer on Villanova’s 2016 national championship team.

“Our biggest and best memories of being here are winning the national championship,” Hart said.

Hart spent his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers and is in his third season with the Pelicans. He’s averaging a career-best 13.1 points, with 7.5 rebounds in 35 games.

Wright had noticed Hart on a scouting trip for another player and quickly became enamored with a player he says he knew would be a “great Villanova basketball player.”

“It’s kind of hard to put into words what he meant to me,” Hart said. “I came in as a freshman with a small shot of coming into the league.”

Hart is the only Villanova player to record 1,900 or more points (1,921), 800 or more rebounds (812), 250 or more assists (266) and 150 or more steals (161) over his career. Villanova does not retire numbers (with the exception of Paul Arizin’s No. 11).

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles opened a pivotal stretch against Top 25 teams, with Villanova marking a stretch of six of seven games against teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Marquette’s career record improved to 131-210 against Top 25 teams (4-4 this season).

Villanova: The Wildcats are about as tough as any team to beat on campus. They fell to 323-65 since the building opened in 1986 and 30-3 since the building reopened in 2018-19 following a $65 million renovation.

NOT SO FOUL

Marquette was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line; Villanova 4 of 5.

Marquette: Host No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.

Villanova: Play Saturday at Georgetown.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 15 USC shakes off slow start to rout Arizona State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 16 points and No. 15 Southern California shook off a slow start to defeat Arizona State 78-56 on Monday night. About 10 minutes after the game ended, the Galen Center was evacuated after USC’s Department of Public Safety received a bomb threat. The arena and the area around it was reopened 45 minutes later after the Los Angeles Police Department investigated and confirmed there were no credible threats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Georgetown, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewis Township, PA
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Monday’s Sports In Brief

NEW YOK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Paul leads NBA-best Suns’ rally past depleted Jazz

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz on Monday night. Paul just missed a triple-double with 14 assists and nine...
NBA
The Associated Press

Embiid and the 76ers host the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (18-28, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (27-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -8.5; over/under is 215.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid is currently third in the league scoring 28.7 points...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaka Smart
Person
Paul Arizin
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Justin Moore
The Associated Press

Suns play the Jazz, look for 8th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (37-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Utah. The Jazz are 19-8 in conference matchups. Utah has a 1-5 record in games decided by...
NBA
The Associated Press

Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Brooklyn, it’ll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That’ll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It’s no longer be a question of if James...
NBA
The Associated Press

Booker, Paul lead Suns past depleted Jazz, 115-109

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul and his 36-year-old legs played 40 minutes of basketball for the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The way he was cooking in the fourth quarter of a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz, one of the best point guards in NBA history looked like he was ready to play 40 more.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy