No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41 on Wednesday night.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles.

Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range. The Eagles play at Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0) on Saturday in a cross-divisional meeting between two of the league’s top teams.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill women win 9th straight game

Seton Hill remained one of the hottest teams in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball, rallying past Pitt-Johnstown, 65-58, for a ninth straight victory. Senior Katie Nolan played her best game of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while shooting 12 of 16 from the field. She had 21 points in the second half.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Campbell wins 9th straight game

CAMPBELL — Coming off a big win over Chaney on Saturday, Campbell coach Nick Canterino was a little worried entering Tuesday’s league matchup against Garfield. After a slow first quarter that ended with a 1-point advantage for the Red Devils, Campbell exploded the rest of the way, taking down the G-Men 70-45 “You’re always worried after a big game with Chaney on Saturday,” Canterino said. “In high school basketball, anyone can beat anybody and just kind of coming down off that, we were just kind of nervous. We just wanted to pick up the tempo a little bit in that first quarter and we’re really happy with the way the pace was, but I thought we picked it up as the game went on.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

