Junya Watanabe Teams Up With Jamiroquai

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of all the style icons to latch onto, '90s UK electro-jazz/funk band Jamiroquai isn't the first name that immediately comes to mind — but it's not a bad one either. Known for his oversized headwear and loud prints, there's no disputing the fact that Jamiroquai's frontman,...

www.papermag.com

Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Jay Kay
Footwear News

Bet You Don’t Know the History Behind These Iconic Fashion Brand Logos

In fashion, a logo can be the difference between a $90 pair of heels and a $900 pair of heels. That’s the power of an iconic, instantly recognizable visual brand identity. And the best fashion logos have some interesting origin stories, from the aristocratic roots of the Chanel Cs to the iconic Nike Swoosh logo that cost the brand a mere $35. Sure, you know the Gucci logo from the Louis Vuitton logo from the Yves Saint Laurent logo. But you probably don’t know how these popular fashion logos became irrevocably iconic. For that, check out the origin stories behind some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bogner and James Bond Franchise Teaming up for a Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED: Ian Fleming’s seemingly ageless James Bond character is facing an anniversary year and Bogner is gearing up to help celebrate it. This year, the James Bond franchise will celebrate its 60-year milestone since “007” first appeared in a film “Dr. No.” (It has been 70 years, since Fleming penned his first Bond novel — “Casino Royale.”) The Munich-based Bogner is also celebrating a big year — the company is turning 90.More from WWDPhotos of Nastia Liukin's Tokyo Olympics StyleMen's Fall 2022 InspirationsThey Are Wearing: Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 To commemorate...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Remixed Knits, Monster Puffers, Kidcore: The Top Men's Trends of Fall 2022

And just like that, another menswear season has come and gone, though it felt much shorter this time around. With London scrapping their men’s shows due to Omicron spikes and major brands pulling out of Pitti Uomo in Florence, we were left with mainly Milan and Paris collections to keep up with. But the brands that did show tried to make the best out of these challenging times and there was more than enough fashion to rejoice in.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Wisdom Kaye on TikTok, Menswear Finds and New Coach Campaign

Nowhere was TikTok's stranglehold on New York Fashion Week felt more than at Coach's Spring 2022 show, where nearly the entire front row was dotted with the platform's yassified Gen Z users (while traditional media types sat many rows behind them). The changing of the guard extends well beyond seating...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Iroquois#Secretariat Of Culture
sneakernews.com

Discord Teams Up With Collegium For Their First Collaborative Sneaker

With the rise of TikTok, Discord, too, surged in users, now rife with many a Valorant Immortal and their harem of “kittens.” Notable brands, NFT projects, and the like have taken a keen interest in the platform as well, effectively increasing the number of communities by no small number.
APPAREL
AFP

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s and died on Sunday, was as famous for his fantastical couture as for his blockbuster fashion shows. He was 73. Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes, showcased by his extravagant shows. "I always thought that fashion was not enough on its own and that it had to be shown in its musical and theatrical environment," he once said. In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga -- and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Café Drinks Inspire Notre and Vans’ Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vault by Vans and Notre have joined forces once again, and just like their recent sneaker collab, the Chicago-based retailer has added its handshake motif to the skatewear brand’s classic Old Skool silhouette. After delivering four collaborative styles in October 2020, the duo will introduce three new Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX makeups next month. Notre announced the forthcoming drop on Instagram yesterday along with sharing the inspiration behind the three looks. According to the Chicago retailer,...
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Dior by Birkenstock Is an Ode to the Founder's Love of Gardening

After teaming up with brands like Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander, Rick Owens and Valentino, Birkenstock is once again dipping its toes in the luxury world. Making their debut on the Paris runway today for Kim Jones' latest Dior Men collection, Dior by Birkenstock is the first time the two have collaborated with each other. For the occasion, Dior added their special touch to the German footwear brand's Tokio mules and suede Milano sandals, which are rendered in Dior's signature shade of gray.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Kenzo Had the Biggest Front Row at Men's Fashion Week

The menswear shows, for the most part, aren't exactly known for their front-row star power — that title is usually reserved for its women's counterparts. It's known as the more "chill" of all the Fashion Weeks for a reason, with audiences primarily consisting of seasoned menswear buyers and editors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Max Mara to Show Resort 2023 Collection in Lisbon

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Max Mara will reveal Tuesday that it plans to stage its resort 2023 collection in Lisbon. The Italian fashion brand’s show will be held in the Portuguese capital on June 28, although the exact location in the city is still under wraps.More from WWDMax Mara Pre-Fall 2022The Attico Resort 2022Backstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2022 In June last year, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort 2022 collection on the island of Ischia, at the striking Hotel Mezzatorre, overlooking the Gulf of Naples and nestled in a former 16th-century watchtower. The COVID-19 restrictions obliged Max Mara to forgo...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

