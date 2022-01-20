ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers fans from across the country prepare for Saturday's playoff game

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Excitement is swirling around Lambeau Field as fans get ready for Saturday’s NFC divisional-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Packers fans from near and far visited the Pro Shop Wednesday to snatch up some new gear ahead of playoffs.

"I'm thrilled. I'm excited. We need something happy going on in our lives and this is it," said Debra Petitjean, Green Bay, whose husband purchased a new Packers sweatshirt.

Sam Oswald, Manitowoc, shopped around for a new jersey to support the team.

“I’m super excited about the game Saturday. Had to get a jersey to rep for them," Oswald said. "San Francisco looked a little injured at the end of the (last) game. Green Bay is hot. I think we should go on a Super Bowl run. Feeling really, really good about this Packers team.”

Life-long Packers fan Cheryl Davis traveled from Wilson, North Carolina to visit with family in Wisconsin this week. More than a dozen family members from other states, including Michigan and Virginia, got together Wednesday to see Lambeau Field.

“We came to Wisconsin to visit our family. And every year we come to Wisconsin to visit our family, we have to come here," Davis said. "I feel like they really have a chance this year. "

The family spent their day shopping around the Pro Shop and eating inside the Atrium.

"When my family from North Carolina and Virginia come, we just always come out to Lambeau, because it's just always the place to be. Always," said Erin VanderLoop, Green Bay. "I'm going to be so anxious to watch the game. Nervous, because it's usually always a nail biter. So I'm just going to be really excited to watch it."

A Packers fan from enemy territory also spent time at Lambeau Field Wednesday.

Jong Yoon is from the San Francisco Bay Area. He traveled to Wisconsin this week to visit family in Door County and stopped by the Pro Shop to buy an Aaron Rodgers jersey, one of his favorite players.

"I'm a fan of the UC Berkeley Cal Bears football. And I follow Aaron Rodgers. I came here wanting to support him," Yoon said.

Even though he's from 49ers country, Yoon said he's always followed the Pack.

"It's a little dangerous for me to say that, because I'm from the East Bay area," Yoon said. "All my friends, we all follow the Raiders. But I've always liked the Packers. And since the Raiders are out of the playoffs, I'm going to support the Packers."

Many of the fans who traveled to Lambeau Wednesday from out of town said they won't be able to watch Saturday's playoff game in-person. They plan to watch from home.

