NORTHERN MICHIGAN – January is Radon Awareness month, and the Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD)wants to remind you that testing for radon in your home, office, and school is an important way to protect yourhealth. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon, so testing is the only way to determine if radon is a problem inyour indoor environment. Radon has been determined to be the most serious cancer-causing agent that thegeneral public encounters in the environment. “In the winter months when doors and windows are closed,radon can rise in our homes, so this is the best time to test,” stated Steve King, Director of Environmental HealthServices for CMDHD.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO