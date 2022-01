BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum didn’t just need a big game on Sunday. He needed to be efficient while having that big game. Efficiency has been missing from Tatum’s game this season. He’s still putting up some big numbers for the Celtics on most nights, but he’s been struggling from the field — and even more so from beyond the arc — all season. Tatum entered Sunday’s tilt against the Wizards shooting a career-low 41.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from downtown. He had missed his last 20 threes over a four-game stretch heading into the contest, a frustrating new...

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO