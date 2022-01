CLEVELAND — For Stacey Bene, the pandemic has been a way for her to give back to her community. When the coronavirus vaccine roll-out began in 2021, she began tirelessly tracking down vaccines for those who needed them the most. Bene has helped thousands of Ohioans find vaccinations for COVID-19. However, on New Year’s Day, she found herself tirelessly tracking down a monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO