Tulane Women’s Basketball defeats Memphis, 81-74 Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Tulane Women’s Basketball team captured back-to-back conference wins Wednesday night defeating Memphis, 81-74.
Five Green Wave players finished in double figures.
Former Destrehan star Moon Ursin finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ursin also reached the milestone of 1,000 career points with a free throw in the fourth quarter.
Dynah Jones led the Green Wave with 17 points. Krystal Freeman added 13 points.
The Green Wave host Wichita State this upcoming Saturday at 2 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0