New Orleans, LA

Tulane Women’s Basketball defeats Memphis, 81-74 Wednesday

WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snHNe_0dqUmmPy00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Tulane Women’s Basketball team captured back-to-back conference wins Wednesday night defeating Memphis, 81-74.

Five Green Wave players finished in double figures.

Former Destrehan star Moon Ursin finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ursin also reached the milestone of 1,000 career points with a free throw in the fourth quarter.

Dynah Jones led the Green Wave with 17 points. Krystal Freeman added 13 points.

The Green Wave host Wichita State this upcoming Saturday at 2 p.m.

WGNO

