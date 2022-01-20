ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ant ejected, Wolves blow huge lead and lose to slumping Hawks

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHSfU_0dqUmWFE00
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

After building a big lead in the first half, the Minnesota Timberwolves crumbled on Wednesday night, blowing a big lead and losing their composure in a 134-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Timberwolves flew into Atlanta coming off a physical victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. While Minnesota was looking for a three-game winning streak, the Hawks were 6-15 in their last 21 games and had lost 10 of their last 11 at home.

Potentially fueled by an adrenaline rush, the Timberwolves started the game on fire. D'Angelo Russell was particularly spicy, putting up 16 points in the first half to help Minnesota build a 16-point lead.

Minnesota held Trae Young held to seven points in the first half helping the Timberwolves go into halftime with a 73-61 lead. But the Hawks star erupted to led a 20-2 run and put up 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter.

With the game slipping away, frustration got the best of the Timberwolves. It started with Edwards driving to the rim and drawing contact with Onyeka Okongwu late in the third quarter. After confronting the referee, Edwards picked up two technical fouls of the night and was ejected.

Things got even more heated at the end of the third quarter when Karl-Anthony Towns kicked his leg at Okongwu on a shot that beat the buzzer. After a review, the basket was nullified and Towns was assessed a flagrant foul.

With Patrick Beverley ruled out due to an ankle injury, the Timberwolves dropped the back end of a back-to-back. The loss extended an NBA-record losing streak that has seen Minnesota drop 28 straight games with a chance to sweep a back-to-back on the road.

The Timberwolves (22-23) will return home on Sunday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Trae Young
FanSided

Miami Heat Lose The Game Twice To The Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat would have a tough test on Friday night. Facing off against an Atlanta Hawks team they had previously beaten twice in the last nine days, they were once again traveling to Atlanta to face off against a team looking for a reason to bounce back. Recently making...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Okongwu
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy