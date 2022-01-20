ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Online Billing Software Market To Witness Remarkable Growth By 2028 | Tipalti, Replicon, Zoho, Tipalti

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Billing Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Billing Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

thedallasnews.net

Specialty Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Hudson, Manulife, Hiscox

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Specialty Insurance Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Ireland tells Russia live-fire naval exercise is 'not welcome'

Ireland has told Russia its plans to host live-fire naval exercises off the country's coast are "not welcome". But the Irish defence minister said the country had no power to stop it. It comes amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russia's military forces on the Ukraine border and threats...
POLITICS
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

#14. Federal Maritime Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 83 (20.3% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 72.3 - One-year score change: +10.7 - Agency workforce size: small The U.S. international ocean transportation system is regulated by the Federal Maritime Commission for the benefit of exporters, importers, and American customers. Most employees at the agency feel that their performance appraisals are fair and that the commission is successful at working toward its mission, according to a 2019 survey.
POLITICS
AFP

Japan orders probe of Vietnamese intern abuse case

Japan's justice minister on Tuesday ordered the immigration agency to investigate violent workplace abuse allegedly suffered by a Vietnamese intern in a case that has heightened scrutiny of a state-sponsored training programme. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said he had instructed the immigration agency to "swiftly deal with" the case.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Premium Chocolate Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Ferrero, Mondelez, Cargill

"A SWOT Analysis of Premium Chocolate, Professional Survey Report Including Top Most Global Players Analysis with CAGR and Stock Market Up and Down." By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this Premium Chocolate Market research report. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this Premium Chocolate Market research report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. To attain knowledge of the market factors, this transparent, extensive and supreme Premium Chocolate Market report is generated.
MARKETS
The Game Haus

Online gambling software provider’s market share

The growth of the gambling industry has witnessed an overwhelming rise in the past years, thanks to the digitalization of casino games and other forms of betting. As immense as the growth has been in recent times, the gambling industry experienced an even more significant surge during the peak of the COVID-19 when there was a global lockdown. This surge was a result of people playing more online gambling as a means of passing the time and passively earning money while they went on with their regular jobs remotely.
GAMBLING

Community Policy