Woman fatally struck by car in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Wakefield, officials said.

Just before 6:30 p.m. a woman in her 60s was struck by a Nissan Frontier truck on Main Street in the area of Hanson Street, according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory.

The woman was responsive on scene and transported by medical flight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where officials said she later died.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

