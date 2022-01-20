ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Woman fatally struck by car in Wakefield

By Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Wakefield, officials said.

Just before 6:30 p.m. a woman in her 60s was struck by a Nissan Frontier truck on Main Street in the area of Hanson Street, according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory.

The woman was responsive on scene and transported by medical flight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where officials said she later died.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

MAGA2022
4d ago

absolute tragedy. Unfortunately it's amazing this doesn't happen more often. It is nearly impossible to keep your eyes on the road and see these pedestrians who seem to start out of no where in front of moving vehicles. You absolutely need to make eye contact with the driver before proceeding to cross. The law may be on your side when it comes to the pedestrian right of way but it's easier for a person to stop than a 3000 pound vehicle 100 percent of the time. Be careful.

